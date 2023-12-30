Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.