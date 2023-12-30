iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $147.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

