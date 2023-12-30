Hemington Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,996,000.

VSS stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

