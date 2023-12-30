Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $313.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

