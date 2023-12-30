Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 36.9% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $46,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $963,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $81.55 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

