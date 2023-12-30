RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $134.59 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $41,927.45 or 0.99619173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00174128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.00650414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00389626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00230330 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,210.17591356 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,031.8749202 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

