Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140.61 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00009144 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.61 million and approximately $19,957.26 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,122.56 or 1.00082751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00191472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.86166051 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23,510.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.