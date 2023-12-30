Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $206.06 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $206.06 million and approximately $327.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

