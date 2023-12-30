Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $75.75 million and $1.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.00650414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00230330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025968 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21779791 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,057,777.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

