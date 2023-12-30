Elastos Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $82.24 million and $1.48 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00008993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,387,294 coins and its circulating supply is 21,727,737 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

