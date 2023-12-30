Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $662.34 million and approximately $83.43 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,057,601,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,911,291 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
