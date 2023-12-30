MCF Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DVN opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

