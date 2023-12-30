Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,690,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 846,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

