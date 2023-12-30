Country Club Bank GFN Sells 390 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.