Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

DECK opened at $668.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $382.56 and a 12 month high of $723.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $643.47 and a 200 day moving average of $568.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

