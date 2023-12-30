U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $232,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $93.20 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

