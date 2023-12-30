Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 173 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $174.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

