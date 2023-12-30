Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 51,122 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

