Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $400.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.94 and its 200-day moving average is $395.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

