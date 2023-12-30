Country Club Bank GFN Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after acquiring an additional 90,301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,876,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $109.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

