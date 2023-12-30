Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

