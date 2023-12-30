Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

