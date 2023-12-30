Hemington Wealth Management Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,762,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 420,475 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,760,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.