Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.