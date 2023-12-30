iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Reduced by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
