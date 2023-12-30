Covenant Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $426.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.