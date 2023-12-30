West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in December

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $46.19.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

