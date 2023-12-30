Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,203,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

