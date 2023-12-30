Covenant Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.