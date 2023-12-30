Covenant Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

