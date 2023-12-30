WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WH Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of WHGLY opened at $12.91 on Friday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.
WH Group Company Profile
