WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WH Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WHGLY opened at $12.91 on Friday. WH Group has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

