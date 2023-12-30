HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,585.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,608.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,543.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

