AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

VLVLY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLVLY. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading

