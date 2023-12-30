Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) fell 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). 545,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 291,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.64.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.