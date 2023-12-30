Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.6%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 3,754,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,635,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,053,000 after buying an additional 372,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 555.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

