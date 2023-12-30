Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 5,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
Lendlease Group Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
