Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 5.3%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 771,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,821,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lee Daniels acquired 1,212,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,121.21 ($15,401.79). In other news, insider Lee Daniels bought 1,212,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,121.21 ($15,401.79). Also, insider Mark Stephenson purchased 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,977.13). Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

