Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 6.3%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

