AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.4%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.65. 237,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 414,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 563.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2,647.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 656.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

