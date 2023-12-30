Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Up 1.6%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.82 ($31.67) and last traded at €28.82 ($31.67). 1,154,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.37 ($31.18).

Vonovia Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.10 and its 200-day moving average is €22.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.