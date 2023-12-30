HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.1%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €82.40 ($90.55) and last traded at €82.50 ($90.66). 10,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.60 ($90.77).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.51.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.