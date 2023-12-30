The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

WARFY stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

