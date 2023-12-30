Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

About Vanstar Mining Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.