Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Videndum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTEPF opened at $3.55 on Friday. Videndum has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91.

Videndum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.