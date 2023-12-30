Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $356.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $382.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.48.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

