Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in ChampionX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

