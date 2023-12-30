Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.30 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.