Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0100

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $209.39 million and approximately $14,565.58 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,122.56 or 1.00082751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00191472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00997685 USD and is up 10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,646.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

