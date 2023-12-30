Wendell David Associates Inc. Invests $243,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $17,646,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,318.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 93,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $285.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

