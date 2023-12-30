Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth $450,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

